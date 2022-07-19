AIADMK appoints RB Udayakumar as deputy Oppn leader

The AIADMK led by the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction today appointed former revenue minister R B Udayakumar as deputy opposition leader in the Tamilnadu Assembly. He will replace O Panneerselvam who was holding the post.

Also senior leader and MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy has been appointed as secretary of the opposition party in the House. It may be recalled that after ending the dual-leadership structure in the AIADMK and electing Edappadi EPS as the party’s interim General Secretary, AIADMK’s General Council recently adopted a resolution to remove OPS from the party’s primary membership.