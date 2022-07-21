Murmu leads, all set to become President

The NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu secured 540 MP votes while the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha received 208 votes in the first round of counting. Murmu is leading by huge margin. She is all set become next President. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi on Friday. Kovind’s tenure will end on 24 July. Celebrations were in full swing in Draupadi Murmu’s hometown of Rairangpur in Odisha on Thursday in anticipation of their beloved leader becoming the first President of the country from the tribal community. The chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai filled the air in Rairangpur with the spirits of locals at an all-time high.