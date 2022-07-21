Taipei Open: Kashyap enters second round

Taipei : India’s Parupalli Kashyap made a winning start to his campaign at Taipei Open 2022, defeating Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the men’s singles category on Wednesday. Kashyap defeated his opposition by 24-22, 21-10. The first game was a closely contested one but the second one was extremely one-sided. Kashyap won them both to seal the match for himself. In the other men’s singles match, Mithun Manjunath won against Kim Bruun of Denmark in the first round, advancing to the next. He won the game within two straight games by 17-21, 15-21. Manjunath was extremely dominant on the court and easily eliminated his Danish opposition from the competition.