Plea to correct State Emblem of India at Central Vista Project

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate direction to the Centre to correct the State Emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Central Vista Project.

The plea has been moved by two advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra, which stated the State Emblem of India Act does not envisage provision in case of violation of the emblem by the state or government itself.

Hence the petitioner prayed to issue appropriate direction to the respondent to correct the State Emblem of India, recently installed at the top of the Central Vista Project at New Delhi which is going to house the Parliament House and Central Secretariat of the Union of India in accordance with the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.