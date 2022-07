Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today. He was nominated to the Upper House earlier this month along with former athlete PT Usha, screenplay writer V Vijayendra Prasad, and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade. Maestro Ilayaraja who is 79 is still scoring music for films including Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai’, Susi Ganesan’s ‘Vanjam Theerthayada’ and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Oh Saath Chal’.

