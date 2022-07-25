Another student commits suicide in TN

A week after a girl student allegedly ended life at a private school in a village near Kallakurichi, a class 12 girl student chose to end her life at a private school in Keezhacheri village in Thiruvallur.

No sooner the incident came to light, the State government ordered CB-CID enquiry into the matter.

Panic spread among the area as parents ans relatives thronged in front of the school. They raised slogans against the institution. Holiday has been declared for today.

Police visited the campus and held detailed enquiry.

Remember massive violence broke out on the premises of a private school in the Kallakurichi district on July 17. Thousands gathered there, fuelled by social media content accusing the school administration of foul play in the death of a Class XII girl. Read more

Over 300 people were arrested in connection with the riot. The state government transferred the district collector and superintendent of police two days after the violence.

Upon appeal from the deceased’s parents, a second autopsy was conducted on July 17. However, the court turned down the girl’s father’s request to have a doctor of his choice on the panel.

After an order from the Madras High Court to collect the body no later than July 23, the girl’s body was handed over to the family, and the final rites were conducted in Cuddalore.