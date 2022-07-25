Chess Olympiad: Players start to land in city

With just three days to go for 44th Chess Olympiad to kick off on Mahabalipuram, international chess players from various countries started to land in Chennai.

This morning teams from Uganda, Costa rica, Cayman Islands, Kazkhstan Guyana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Poland, Estonia, Russia, Bulgaria, Serbia reached Chennai airport.

Later in the day, Czezh Republic, Uruguay, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Barbados, Ukraine, England, Papua New Guinea, Iran, Canada, South Korea landed in the city. They were given rousing reception and a traditional.welcome. They were taken on chartered buses to their hotels.