Pregnant woman ends life

A 25-year-old pregnant woman ended her life by hanging from ceiling at her mother’s house in Velacheri. Reports say that she committed suicide apparently due to torture by her mother-in-law.
The deceased’s relative said that ever since she got married, her in-law’s tortured her. She left their house to come and stay at her mother’s place in Velacheri after she got pregnant.
Last evening, when she was alone at her house,she chose to take the extreme step. The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigations are on.