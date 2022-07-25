Uzbek girls trafficked on bikes through India-Nepal border: Police

Delhi Police on Sunday said that the prostitution racket which was busted in the Malviya Nagar area, was also involved in human trafficking by bringing the girls illegally from Uzbekistan and neighbouring countries on bikes via the Nepal-India border on the pretext of getting jobs in Delhi and compel them to work as sex workers till they get a job. According to the police, these girls have not been made accused in the case of prostitution racket while they are accused of entering India without documents. The Police said that an FIR has been registered against ten girls under the Foreigner Act, who have been presented in court and sent to Tihar jail. “No document has been received from them yet and only on the basis of her statement it is believed that they are from Uzbekistan. However, there are no other documents yet and once their documents are ready, they will be blacklisted and reported,” said the police.