Not easy to break Bengal with central agencies: Mamata

Amid the ongoing probe into the SSC scam case in West Bengal where state minister Partha Chatterjee is one of the prime accused, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre saying it was ‘not easy to break Bengal” with the help of investigative agencies. Claiming that the “BJP has no work” except toppling governments, Banerjee said the ruling party at the Centre aimed to topple democratically elected state governments.

“They (BJP) have no work, their job is to take over the state governments through 3-4 agencies. They’ve taken Maharashtra, now Jharkhand but Bengal has defeated them. It’s not easy to break Bengal as you have to fight the Royal Bengal Tiger first,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal chief minister claimed that the would not return to power after the 2024 general elections. “I believe that BJP will not come in 2024 (to power). Unemployment in India is increasing by 40 per cent but it decreased by 45 per cent in Bengal,” she said.