Modi lauds NEP at Anna varsity convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi, said, ‘The new National Educational Policy (NEP) launched by the Union government ensures greater freedom for youth to take decisions according to evolving situations’.

The whole world is looking at India’s youth because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world’s growth engine, he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

During the programme, Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to around 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.