Suspended MPs continue protest in Parliament

Opposition MPs continued their 50-hour day-night sit-in protest on Friday morning in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises to mark their strong protest against their suspension and the central government which they claimed was not ready to hold discussion over key issues like price rise and increased GST rates. A total of 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for “unruly behaviour” during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. This is learnt to be the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House. The 50-hour long sit-in is likely to end around 5 pm on Friday. MPs, who were suspended for the week for their “unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings” in the Parliament, had started the sit-in protest Wednesday afternoon. Among the MPs who spent the night outside include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abir Ranjan Biswas and Derek O’Brien while TMC MPs Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, AAP MPs Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak were at the protest site till midnight. On the second night under the sky, the MPs arranged mosquito nets for themselves. TMC MP Derek O’Brien and AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a photo from the protest site where the MPs could be seen inside mosquito nets. Congress leader Manickam Tagore earlier on Thursday posted a video of a mosquito sitting on a protesting MP’s hand. In that video, a mosquito coil was also seen.