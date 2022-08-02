Nataraj qualifies for men’s 50m backstroke final

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj’s impressive run at Commonwealth Games 2022 continued as the 20-year-old finished fifth in semi-final 1 to qualify for the final. He qualified with a time of 25.38s in the men’s 50m backstroke event. The qualification made Srihari Nataraj the first Indian swimmer to break into multiple finals at the CWG. Srihari Nataraj had made it to the final in the men’s 100m backstroke event on Friday.

On Sunday at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.38s in the semi-finals to progress. However, Srihari Nataraj, who holds the national record in 25.18s, will have to be at his best on Monday to bring home a medal.