BJP-JD(U) alliance in trouble?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting of all Janata Dal (United) MLAs and MPs, sparking fresh rumours about a rift within the BJP-led NDA. The development comes mere hours after the JD(U) chief chose to skip a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – his fourth in about three weeks – and insisted that the party would have no representative in Union council of ministers.

As the gap between the two allies continues to widen, a report quoting sources suggested that Kumar is not happy with the BJP’s Prawas programme in 200 Assembly constituencies of Bihar. Both the BJP and JD(U) have indicated their intention to prepare separately for future elections. The BJP is likely to contest all 243 Assembly seats from Bihar in upcoming polls.