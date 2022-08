A DMK functionary in JJ Nagar in Tiruttani was hacked to death on broad daylight yesterday. Police said, when the deceased identified as Mohan was travelling in a two-wheeler, a two-member gang followed him and when he reached JJ Nagar, they hacked him with sickles. Mohan succumbed to injuries on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. They analysed the CCTV cameras at the place. Further investigations are on.