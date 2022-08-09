Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U)’s de-facto leader Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

He also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claim to form a new government. “All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA,” Kumar reportedly told Chauhan while after submitting his resignation to the governor.

Speaking to reporters after putting in his papers, Kumar said the decision to leave the NDA was taking by the JD(U).