Mullaiperiyar dam safe, Stalin to Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday assured his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that the Mullaiperiyar dam, which is geographically in Kerala but operated by Tamil Nadu, was safe.

Replying to a letter sent by the Kerala Chief Minister on August 5, Chief Minister Stalin said water regulation of the dam is being done as per the Rule Curve and Gate Operation schedule approved by the Central Water Commission in February 2021.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Vijayan, moderate and the rainfall in the catchment area of the dam was comparatively lesser than the rainfall in the downstream areas of the dam.