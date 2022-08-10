Nitish to take oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar`s chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon after having announced a new “Grand Alliance” which includes Tejashwi Yadav`s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA in our Mahagathbandhan, says Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with RJD`s Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Bihar Governor.

Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD on a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar. According to a tweet by Kumar`s new alliance partner RJD, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.

“The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan,” the party said in a tweet from its official handle. While the RJD tweet did not mention any names, it is widely expected that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister while Tejashwi Yadav would become his deputy.