Musk coming up with new social media site?

Amid his ongoing legal battle against Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased a potential social media site of his own as a competitor for Twitter. While responding to a question from one of his followers, Musk dropped a cryptic tweet, hinting at a potential new social media platform ‘X.com’.On Tuesday, a social media user asked the billionaire tech tycoon whether he had given any thought to creating his own social platform. Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, noticed the question and responded by just writing “X.com”. X.com used to be the domain name of a startup Musk founded two decades ago, which he later merged with financial services company PayPal. In fact, last week, Musk talked about the website during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting last week as well. “I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X Corporation could have been back in the day. It’s a pretty grand vision and of course that could be started from scratch but I think Twitter would accelerate that by three to five years,” Musk had reportedly said.