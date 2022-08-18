Huge haul of antique idols

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu idol wing police have recovered five idols stolen from Arulmigu Adhinatha Perumal Ranganayaki Ammal temple near Vadamadurai in Dindigul district and arrested four people.In 2007, some devotees decided to install new idols at the temple. With the donations and contributions made by the devotees, the temple ordered five idols from a sculptor of repute in Swamimalai which is famous for casting metal idols.Accordingly, five bronze idols of Perumal, Sreedevi, Bhudevi, Chandrasekara and Parvati were made in Swamimalai and installed in the temple.According to the idol wing police, Prabhakaran, son of Savarimuthu of Mullipadi Dindigul, Kumar of T Kallupatti and Eswaran alias Venkatesan of Seelaivadi broke into the Arulmighu Adhinatha Perumal Ranganayaki Ammal temple on May 21, 2021.They threatened the temple staff Shanmugasundaram, secretary and temple priests Pandiyan and Raj Kumar at knifepoint and locked them up in a room. They walked away with the recently installed five idols.