I-Day fete with a purpose

Chennai Mariners celebrated Independence Day with a slew of welfare activities. The group was formed with a common interest, thanks to the efforts of AM Rama Krishnan, Bonthalu Venkateshwarulu, Jayaraman, Amet principal, HIMT CEO Sanjeev S Vakil and other senior mariners.Says Rama Krishnan, a resident of Arcot Terrace in Vadapalani, ‘With noble intentions for good cause on this 75th Independence Day of the country as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav, we facilitated the brave fisherman community with 100kg of kadama nets, who saved our seafarers during distress at sea from the ship MV Parthiba Cauvery during a crisis time’.The members of the group visited Maritime University of India in Uthandi. ‘The students celebrated I-Day with patriotic fervour and we were given a tour of their campus and the students interacted with the mariners.’ Then the group traveled to Hindustan Institute of Maritime Training (HIMT) and took part in their cultural programmes. The 24 spokes of Ashoka Chakra were presented to the 24 students which represents 24 qualities of a person. In other words, these spokes can be termed the 24 religious paths made for humans, he added.The members of the association also called on State Tourism Minister Dr Mathiventhan and gave inputs on developing facilities in the cruise ship flagged off by government recently.