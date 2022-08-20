Tough times

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is on an international break at the moment. He will return to action at the Asia Cup 2022 with India’s first match being against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Kohli has not been in the best of form in the recent past. It has been more than 1,000 days since he last scored an international ton, with his last century coming vs Bangladesh in a Test match in November 2019.

The only thing is Virat Kohli is struggling and the time period has gone too far. It’s like three years and all the dilemma. After the 2021 T20 World Cup, he lost his captaincy (in ODIs) and then the board issues and statements came in the media. Too much happened. He needs to focus more on cricket, on his batting and if he wants to play for a few more years he needs to perform, say experts.o

Kohli is not only a name but also the brand that comes along. He is better known to dominate the proceedings with the bat or even on the field. Since the captaincy has gone out of the context his focus and also the gameplay have been poor. He has been there for the team and that is all there to say. In the past, he used to be outstanding when we talk about playing the spinners. The subtle foot movement along with the timing that comes along with it was the key. No doubt the form is not there but attacking the spinners hasn’t been something that is visible. A lot of the fans might argue that his average is good.