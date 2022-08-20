India defeats Zimbabwe, wins ODI series

Sanju Samson top-scored for India with an unbeaten 43 as he guided them to a five-wicket win. With this victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead to win the series with a game still to go. This is their record-extending 13th win in a row against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

KL Rahul, Indian skipper, said, we do bat deep. Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. I do need some time in the middle, obviously playing this series was important for me to take some runs and confidence away, unfortunately didn’t work out today. They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us. We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance. Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support.