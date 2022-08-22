India reports 9,531 fresh cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 9,531 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 22), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,23,944.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have further decreased to 97,648, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 99,879.

A decrease of 2,231 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,368. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 22 was recorded at 3.75 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,27,25,509 samples have been tested up to August 21 for COVID-19. Of these 2,29,546 samples were tested on Sunday.