Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who fainted at Madurai airport today has been admitted to a private hospital.

A team of doctors attending on him said he is stable and is recovering well. Work strain is said to be the reason.

The filmmaker who carved a niche for himself rending blockbusters with Rajinikanth and Kamal Hasan among others, is a busy actor now. His performance in the recently. released Thiruchitrambalam is widely appreciated.