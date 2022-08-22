Praggy outwits World no 1 Carlsen

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa produced a superb performance, wining three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outwit world No.1 Magnus Carlsen 4-2 in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup here on Monday.

However, despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year old could only take second place in the final standings.

The Norwegian won the top prize on the basis of a higher score. He finished with 16 match points to the Indian prodigy’s tally of 15.

“I’ve been playing badly all day, but now I’m getting the results I deserve… it’s never good to lose, but this is as good a time as any!,” Carlsen said after the match.

Alireza Firouzja, another highly-rated teen and a prodigy, also finished on 15 points but had to settle for third place as he had lost the clash against Praggnanandhaa earlier.

The first two games of the Carlsen-Praggnanandhaa match were drawn before the world No.1 went ahead by clinching the third.

In a surprise turn of events, the Indian won the fourth game to push the match into the tie-breaks. He shocked the Norwegian by winning both the games in the tie-break.

Praggnanandhaa has been in splendid form this year and had previously beaten the world champion twice in online events.

He also played a crucial role in the India ‘B’ team claiming a bronze medal in the 44th chess Olympiad in Chennai recently.

“I think it could have done better the last few days but I think overall 2nd is good,” Praggnanandhaa said after the game against Carlsen.