Clash in JNU between students, guards; 6 injured

Over six ABVP activists suffered injuries after allegedly being assaulted by the security guards outside the admin block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday.The confrontation took place reportedly over the issue of scholarship which is delayed for the past two years.According to the information, some students belonging to the ABVP had gathered outside the admin block to protest.They didn’t have permission for any kind of demonstration.The security guards asked them to leave the admin blocks but the students didn’t budge. This led to a heated argument among them.The students alleged that the security guards attacked them due to which they suffered severe injuries.