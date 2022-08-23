Manish Sisodia booked by ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several others over charges of corruption in excise policy. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered after the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI and evidence revealed proceeds of crime generated through tweaking the Excise Policy. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.