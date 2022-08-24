Delhi HC allows Karti to withdraw plea in money-laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw his application seeking interim protection from coercive steps by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case.

Advocate Arshdeep Singh, representing Karti Chidambaram, submitted that the ED has filed its complaint in the matter before the trial court, where his plea for regular bail is now being contested by the investigating agency on the ground of pendency of the application concerning protection from coercive steps before this court.

In his plea, Karti Chidambaram — son of former Union minister P Chidambaram — said the withdrawal of the application was sought to enable him to pursue his regular bail application pending before the trial court.