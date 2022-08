A brief spell of rain this afternoon brought several parts of Chennai to standstill. Heavy downpour was reported in few suburban areas.

Adyar, Porur, Guindy, Vadapalani, Pallavaram, Koyambedu, Mylapore, Chrompet witnessed showers.

Motorists were caught unaware due to sudden spell.Roadside shops selling umbrellas and raincoats were back on roadside at many stretches. Traffic came to standstill at many roads. However, the sun was out soon after rain stopped.