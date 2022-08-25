Fishermen arrest: CM writes to Centre

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take diplomatic steps to release Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and also release the apprehended boats.”I wish to draw your attention to the arrest of 10 Indian fishermen and the seizure of their mechanized fishing boat on August 22, this year, by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu. This is the fifth such instance since June and these incidents continue unabated, intimidating the fishermen and hampering their livelihoods,” said Stalin, in a DO letter written to Jaishankar.