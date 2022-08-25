Sony India unveils shotgun microphone for vlogging

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone — the ECM-G1 — that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio. Priced at Rs 10,290, the ECM-G1 features a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging and interviews. It captures voices clearly, contains a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors, and has an optimised frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise,” the company said in a statement.”The cableless design avoids cable-transmitted vibration noise when attached to a Sony camera with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe,” it added.