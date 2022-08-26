Mega mobile medical service programme

Chennai: In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Chennai-based Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, is running a 75-day free mobile medical services program in the city, delivering healthcare services in all specialties at the doorstep of the patients.

A press release said that modelled closely on Tamilnadu government’s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a doorstep healthcare scheme, it is a first-of-its-kind social service initiative from the private sector anywhere in the state.

Talking about the program, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital medical director Dr D R Gunasekaran said,”e have launched the program to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, and to demonstrate our commitment to reach the benefits of modern healthcare to the poorest of the poor. Our hospital has been providing treatment to patients from poor socioeconomic backgrounds almost at free of cost or at a highly subsidized price. However, there are patients who find it difficult to travel to our hospital. We hope that the doorstep healthcare will come as a boon for them.”

In his comments on the free blood sample collection, Dr. G. S. Prabudoss said, “It is for the first time a medical college with over 1500 beds are launching a free doorstep collection of blood samples – that too, at no extra cost to the patients. The idea is to help the patients get the treatment started without delay.”