Jio partners Meta, Google, Microsoft, Intel to roll out 5G in India

As Reliance Jio gets prepared to launch standalone ‘True 5G’ services by Diwali this year in key metro cities, the company has partnered some of the world’s leading technology giants as strong partners in the ‘made in India’ 5G collaboration.

While Jio partnered Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta (formering Facebook) for immersive technology, it has collaborated with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones.

On Cloud, Jio has partnered Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to ensure a vibrant ecosystem of cloud-enabled business applications and solutions for its millions of users.

The company has picked chip-maker Intel for cloud-scale data centres and 5G edge locations, while it has robust relationships with leading global network technology providers like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and Cisco.

Jio also forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world.