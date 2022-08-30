TN tops two-wheeler deaths in the country

Tamilnadu topped the country in the number of deaths involving two-wheelers in 2021, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to NCRB, during 2021, two wheelers have accounted for maximum fatal road accidents (69,240 deaths), contributing 44.5% of total road accidental deaths in the country, followed by cars (23,531 deaths) (15.1%) and trucks/lorries (14,622 deaths) (9.4%).

Of this, 8259 deaths involving two-wheelers were reported in Tamil Nadu, the highest in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh with 7,429 deaths accounting for 11.9% and 10.3% of total deaths due to two wheelers.