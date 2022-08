Conference for women entrepreneurs in city

WEDO – Women Entrepreneurship Development Organisation supported by Tamilnadu Startup Mission and Naturals conducted Visionary Women conference for “Women Entrepreneurs” and aspirants in Chennai. The conference was organised for developing, encouraging and educating women entrepreneurs. Tamilnadu Govt organisation TANSIM launched “Tamilnadu Start-up – Chennai Women Circle” in association with WEDO in the presence of IAS officer “Innocent Divya – Managing Director-Tamilnadu Skill Development Corporation”, Shivarajah –, Mission Director “Tamilnadu Startup Mission” and CK Kumaravel , Founder Naturals Salons and Kadambari – Founder WEDO.-“Visionary Pride Award” was awarded to Bronze Medal Winner “Vaishali Rameshbabu” during the event.

