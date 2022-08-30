‘Kallakurichi student’s death is suicide’

The Madras High Court has held the death of a student in a school in Kallakuruchi district in Tamil Nadu on July 13 is a clear case suicide and not a murder.

After going through the report of the three member team of doctors of JIPMER in Puducherry, who analysed the two post-mortem reports conducted on the body of the 17 year old, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan also held the girl was not subjected to sexual harassment or raped, as alleged by her parents and others.

The teen’s death had sparked off violence and arson last month, with protesters demanding justice for the victim.