Arumughaswamy panel for action against Sasikala

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, has recommended action against her confidante VK Sasikala among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

The state cabinet, which met under chief minister M K Stalin, also decided to place the panel report before the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to an official release, the report, that went into aspects including the late chief minister’s hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 and the treatment provided to her, was discussed in detail at the cabinet meet, two days after Justice A Arumughaswamy submitted it to Stalin.

“The cabinet has decided to take the opinion of legal experts on the (Commission) report recommending ordering government enquiry against (those) including VK Sasikala, Sivakumar, then health minister C Vijayabaskar and then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and take due action, and after doing so, place it before the Tamil Nadu Assembly with a report,” it said.