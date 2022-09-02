Facebook to shut down neighbourhoods feature on Oct 1

Facebook has announced to shut down a new hyperlocal feature called Neighborhoods that was to provide a dedicated space to help people connect with neighbours, participate in local community and discover new places nearby.Facebook said it will end its test of Neighborhoods on October 1, at which point the feature will no longer be available.The feature was first rolled out in Canada and then to the US.Neighborhoods is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Neighborhoods and create a profile.