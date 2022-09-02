SC issues notice to Centre on population control plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a petition seeking direction to the Centre to frame rules, regulations and guidelines to effectively mitigate the problem of overpopulation.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy sought a response from the government and tagged the matter along with similar pending pleas.

The petition filed by Dandi Swami Jeetendranand Saraswatee, General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, stated that every year population is increasing but the natural resources are limited and cannot sustain the ever-increasing population.

The State cannot look another way round when there is a drastic increase in unemployment and poverty, limitation of food supply, health care facilities etc, added the PIL.

The PIL sought direction to the Central government to frame effective rules, regulations and guidelines in order to protect the fundamental rights of millions of citizens of India due to the problem of overpopulation.