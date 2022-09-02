Rains continue across TN

Chennai: Incessant and untimely rainfall in Tamilnadu has affected the cotton and maize cultivation in the state.

In Permbalur district, a stream breach has led to destruction of more than 100 acres of cotton and maize cultivation.

At Keezha Permbalur in Veppur Union of Permbalur district, rainwater seeped into agricultural fields after a 30 metres wide stream shrunk leading to water overflow and subsequent inundation of crops.

For the past few days, heavy rainfall has been lashing many parts of Tamil Nadu and this has led to the water inundation and subsequent loss of crops.