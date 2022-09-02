HC quashes summons to Senthilbalaji

Chennai: A division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Tamil Nadu Electricity V Senthilbalaji and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The bench of Justice T Raja and Justice K Kumaresh Babu set aside the summon orders on disposing of a petition filed by the minister and his associates.

The petitioners submitted that the HC had already quashed the case filed by the State police and the ED cannot issue summons on the basis of a case that was already set aside.

The ED booked the case on July 29, 2021, which was derived from three cases booked by the Tamil Nadu police on charges of receiving a huge amount of money from several people to make appointments in the State Transport Department during the stint of Senthilbalaji as the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015.