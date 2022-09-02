Chennai: With schools reopening and the start of the new academic session, Dabur Vita, the leading Health Food Drink from the House of Dabur, announced the launch of a Mega Immunity Awareness Campaign to build awareness about the importance of strong immunity among school-going children.

The drive was flagged off in Chennai with a special session covering more than 300 kids from Panchayat Union Primary School Gowl Bazzar, The kids were educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene practices and a nutritious diet.

A special Immunity Kit, Dabur Vita were also provided to these students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kumar, manager – corporate communications, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Since physical classes have started, strong immunity is the primary need of every child as we are not yet out of the pandemic. The importance of strong immunity in strengthening one’s overall health during

the pandemic as well as its critical role in fighting the virus is well established, globally. Keeping this in mind, Dabur Vita has joined hands with leading NGOs/Schools from Twelve cities in India i.e. Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Varanasi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad & Patna to improve awareness about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses.”