Special initiative for students

Chennai: Fiserv launched its Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Laboratory Programme to provide experiential learning for students across eight public schools in and around Chennai.

A press release said that the project is supported by the Office of the Chief

Education Officer, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and executed by Experifun through Fiserv corporate social responsibility

partner United Way Mumbai.

“Launched with an initial commitment of Rs 55 lakhs, Fiserv aims to bring the benefits of STEM education to over 4000 underserved students across primary and secondary grades. This initiative focuses on designing and

developing affordable curriculum-based STEM Laboratories that enable concept visualisation, exploration,

experimentation and an entirely innovative way of teaching and learning,” the release added.