Ashok Leyland bags UAE order for 1,400 school buses

Chennai : Ashok Leyland, the flagship of the Hinduja Group announced bagging orders from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in UAE- the company’s largest ever supply of school buses in UAE.The 55-seater Falcon bus and 32-seater Oyster bus – will be supplied from Ashok Leyland’s USD 50 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, which is the only certified local but making facility in the entire GCC.The total fleet deal for the GCC made buses has been bagged by Ashok Leyland’s UAE distribution partners, Swaidan Trading – Al Naboodah Group. Most of the supplies will be made to Emirates Transport and STS Group, a statement from the company said.Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland said this is a historic moment for Ashok Leyland in UAE. This is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our buses and reaffirms the faith that our customers have on our buses being the safest for transporting school students.