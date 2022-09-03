’60-day spl maternity leave to staff in case of child’s death’

All female central government employees will be entitled for 60 days special maternity leave in case of death of a child soon after birth, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said on Friday.The decision has been taken keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it said.The DoPT said it has been receiving several references/queries requesting for clarification pertaining to grant of leave/maternity leave in case of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth.“The matter has been considered in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it has now been decided to grant a special maternity leave of 60 days to a female central government servant in case of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth…,” it said in the order.