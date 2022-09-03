‘SC disposes of 1293 miscellaneous matters in last 4 days’

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Friday said that in the last four days, 1,293 miscellaneous matters, 106 regular matters and 440 transfer matters were disposed of by the top court.CJI Lalit shared this fact on the occasion of the felicitation function organised by the Bar Council of India in his honour.CJI Lalit said that his Secretary-General has put a figure just before him about the last four days which shows that 1,293 miscellaneous matters, 440 transfer matters were disposed of.CJI Lalit also said that in the last two days, 106 regular matter was disposed of.”We are giving more and more emphasis to dispose of regular matters,” CJI Lalit said.CJI Lalit assured that the Supreme Court would try to dispose of as much matter as it can and appealed to the lawyers present in the function to apprise it to every district and area of the country.CJI Lalit also said that he will do his best to live up to the expectations and be worthy to stand before the lawyers gathering after three months and get more flowers than he received today.