Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Laxman Narasimhan, a veteran in leading and advising global consumer-facing brands, has been named as the new CEO of coffee giant Starbucks, joining a growing cohort of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations.Narasimhan, 55 was previously the CEO of UK-based Reckitt Benckiser, a multinational consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company.Starbucks announced on Thursday that Narasimhan will become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors.Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming CEO on October 1, 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, the interim CEO, before assuming the leadership role and joining the Board on April 1, 2023.