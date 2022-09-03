Shankar calls ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ a ‘beautiful movie’

Ace director Shankar, who is now simultaneously directing Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’ and Telugu star Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’, has showered praise on the recently released Dhanush-starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, calling the film, ‘a beautiful movie’.Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote: “‘Thiruchitrambalam’. A beautiful movie. The beauty is in the lovely moments that follow the painful ones. Nithya Menon’s character and superb performance seizes hearts, the writing by Mithran R Jawahar as well. #DNA at their best as usual. Love to Bharathiraja, Prakash Raaj and the whole team.”