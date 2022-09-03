What’s next for OPS

With Madras High Court ruling in in favour

of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the AIADMK leadership tussle case, his bete noire O Panneerselvam

(OPS)said he would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. “We will study the copies of the order in detail and move the Apex Court against the High Court verdict setting aside the singe Judge orde’, he said.

Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar termed it as a historic judgment. Iy was a historic judgment. All the 1.5 crore AIADMK cadres are happy about the verdict. They are celebrating across the State, he said. Stating that the court’s order clearly says that the July 11 General Council meeting and the decisions taken in it were valid, many AIADMK leaders said EPS would continue to be the party’s interim general secretary. Also, the removal of OPS from the party is also valid, they added.

On party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed AIADMK leader K Palaniswami’s appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam. A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK.